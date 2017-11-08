Belding’s long road to the regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich -- 2 years ago Belding head coach Joe Schwander brought 14 sophomores up to varsity, they went 1-8 that season.

Now seniors, those kids weren't exactly excited about the early call up 2 years ago.

"All of us wanted to play jayvee beacuse we wanted to play kids our own age" senor running back James Daniel saud. "Freshman year we only had two sophomores on our team and played a jayvee schedule so we wanted to play kids our own age and win football games but then we got the opportunity to come up here and now looking back I think that was the greatest thing for us because now we are playing varsity for the third year and we are doing pretty well."

Last season the Black Knights won 5 games and qualified for the playoffs, falling to traditional power Ithaca in the 1st round.

"It was a matter of first of all getting them to believe that you guys are pretty good" 6th year head coach Joe Schwander said. "Last year helped, we were in some close games, five and four got in the playoffs got beat pretty badly the 1st round but I think all those guys realized physically we are not far off."

Belding has won 9 games this season, 6 by 7 points or less including both district playoff games.

Trenton Collins says "We are tough team but we just believe in each other and we don't give up we know it is a game of football and anything can happen we don't stop we always give it our all until that fourth quarter bell rings."

Friday night Belding challenges defending division 4 state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central.