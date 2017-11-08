Dr. Bitner talks about Alzheimer’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is Alzheimer's Aweareness Month, and while it's important to focus on those with Alzheimer's Disease, it's also vital to pay attention to the needs of the care giver. In many cases, care givers wonder why their loved one is suffering, and fear that the same will happen to them.

There is a lot of research underway to figure out how to improve early diagnosis, risk factors, and treatment. While there isn't a cure yet, there are advancements in medication that can decrease symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, talks about the symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease along with what conditions could be tied to the disease.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.