Federal authorities announce arrest of featured fugitives

WEST MICHIGAN – Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force have announced the arrest of two suspects featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

John Dedios Martinez, 23, was first featured on FOX17 in April. Known to frequent the Muskegon, Norton Shores and Hart areas; Martinez was wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon along with a parole violation.

Martinez was arrested in the Muskegon area on Tuesday. Details of his apprehension weren’t immediately disclosed.

David Schaafsma, 55, has been featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted multiple times following a warrant being issued for his arrest in early 2014. Schaafsma had avoided arrest after violating the conditions of his parole. His criminal record includes prior convictions involving felony firearms, assault and narcotics.

Schaafsma was taken into custody by Grand Rapids Police on November 5. Details of his arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.