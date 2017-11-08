Hundreds expected to run for a good cause at 25th annual Turkey Trot 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before getting ready for the family turkey feast, lace up those tennis shoes and support a good cause at the 25th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.

The Turkey Trot is a race that's become a family tradition for many. The race not only helps those who participate to stay active, but it also supports local students wanting to participate in their school's sports programs.

Last year $70,000 was raised, helping approximately 6,000 Grand Rapids Public School students pay for fees associated with school sports.

Turkey Trot is happening Thanksgiving morning at 8 in front of Van Andel Arena.

Registration costs $30, but you only have to pay $25 by using the promo code FOX17.

Sign up and get more race information here.