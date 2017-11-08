Mona Shores schools superintendent placed on leave

Posted 1:21 PM, November 8, 2017, by

Superintendent Greg Helmer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – The superintendent of Mona Shores Schools has been placed on administrative leave.

School board president Stan Miller tells FOX 17 that Greg Helmer was placed on leave after a unanimous vote Monday night at the school board meeting.

Miller says that Helmer had been put on a “plan of assistance” earlier this summer and his status was up for review this month. The decision to put Helmer on leave was a result of that review.

Helmer is on indefinite leave.  The board will discuss the decision further at a November 13 board meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s