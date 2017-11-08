× Mona Shores schools superintendent placed on leave

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – The superintendent of Mona Shores Schools has been placed on administrative leave.

School board president Stan Miller tells FOX 17 that Greg Helmer was placed on leave after a unanimous vote Monday night at the school board meeting.

Miller says that Helmer had been put on a “plan of assistance” earlier this summer and his status was up for review this month. The decision to put Helmer on leave was a result of that review.

Helmer is on indefinite leave. The board will discuss the decision further at a November 13 board meeting.