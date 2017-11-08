Police searching park for missing Wyoming woman

Posted 12:52 PM, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, November 8, 2017

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police say they are searching Johnson Park, looking for the body of a missing Wyoming woman.

Ana Carrillo has been missing since September 3, 2017

Ana Carrillo was last seen September 3rd.  Andrew Hudson, her ex-boyfriend, has been charged with her murder and he was due in court Wednesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

That hearing was adjourned until afternoon and police from Wyoming and Walker began searching Johnson Park.

We have a crew in the park and we’ll have more updates when they become available.

