Police searching park for missing Wyoming woman

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police say they are searching Johnson Park, looking for the body of a missing Wyoming woman.

Ana Carrillo was last seen September 3rd. Andrew Hudson, her ex-boyfriend, has been charged with her murder and he was due in court Wednesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

That hearing was adjourned until afternoon and police from Wyoming and Walker began searching Johnson Park.

We have a crew in the park and we’ll have more updates when they become available.

So far we’ve seen Walker PD blocking at the marks here: Butterworth and Veterans Memorial SW and Riverbend Dr SW in Johnson Park @FOX17 #searchforAnaCarrillo pic.twitter.com/UnVrBj2Dpd — Dana Chicklas (@DanaChicklas) November 8, 2017