U.S. Marshals searching for wanted fugitive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections are seeking the public’s help in locating Juan Quayshaun-Damone Mills, 24.

Records show Mills is wanted for absconding parole. A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 3, 2017.

Mills has prior convictions for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Records list cocaine connected to those convictions.

Mills is 6′ 1″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has the word “Carolyn” tattooed on his right wrist and “Mills” on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tip line at 1-877-926-8332.