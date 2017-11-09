× Dog dies from mistreatment; owner charged with felony

HART, Mich. — A man is being charged with his dog’s death for allegedly mistreating it.

The Oceana County Sheriff says William Jon Monroe, 43, didn’t care for his dog well enough, leading to its death. He’s been charged with felony killing/torturing an animal and misdemeanor abandonment/cruelty to 2-3 animals.

A sheriff’s deputy received a complaint that an animal wasn’t being cared for, and upon investigation, found one of Monroe’s dogs dead and another in bad shape. Authorities say Monroe didn’t intentionally kill his animal.

If convicted, Monroe could spend up to four years in prison for killing/torturing an animal.