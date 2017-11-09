Dog dies from mistreatment; owner charged with felony

Posted 9:54 PM, November 9, 2017, by

William Monroe, courtesy Oceana County Press.

HART, Mich. — A man is being charged with his dog’s death for allegedly mistreating it.

The Oceana County Sheriff says William Jon Monroe, 43, didn’t care for his dog well enough, leading to its death. He’s been charged with felony killing/torturing an animal and misdemeanor abandonment/cruelty to 2-3 animals.

A sheriff’s deputy received a complaint that an animal wasn’t being cared for, and upon investigation, found one of Monroe’s dogs dead and another in bad shape. Authorities say Monroe didn’t intentionally kill his animal.

If convicted, Monroe could spend up to four years in prison for killing/torturing an animal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s