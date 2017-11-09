Get into the holiday spirit with these DIY Snow Globes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet, but there are a lot of people who are getting in the mood for Christmas, including Leigh Ann! What better way to get in the holiday spirit than making a personalized snow globe?

Materials:

Wine Glasses or Plastic Bottles

Cardboard

Scissors

Hot Glue Gun

Small Plastic Trees

Figurines

Sugar or Fake Snow

Ribbon

Directions: