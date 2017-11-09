Get into the holiday spirit with these DIY Snow Globes

Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet, but there are a lot of people who are getting in the mood for Christmas, including Leigh Ann! What better way to get in the holiday spirit than making a personalized snow globe?
Materials:
- Wine Glasses or Plastic Bottles
- Cardboard
- Scissors
- Hot Glue Gun
- Small Plastic Trees
- Figurines
- Sugar or Fake Snow
- Ribbon
Directions:
- If doing wine glass diorama, flip wine glasses top down onto cardboard and trace, then cut.
- If doing plastic bottle, cut off the top portion of the plastic bottle and then place the bottom half over cardboard then cut circles.
- Glue your items of choice onto the cardboard circle.
- Place glass or plastic bottle over that once the glue has dried to check for secure fit.
- Take back apart and pour ¼ cup, or eyeball it, of the sugar or fake snow into glass or bottle.
- Put the bottom with glued figurines over the open hole and glue.
- Put ribbon over the seal to cover it.