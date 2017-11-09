Live – Update from Kalamazoo on homicide Thursday AM

Get into the holiday spirit with these DIY Snow Globes

Posted 11:32 AM, November 9, 2017

Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet, but there are a lot of people who are getting in the mood for Christmas, including Leigh Ann! What better way to get in the holiday spirit than making a personalized snow globe?

Materials:

  • Wine Glasses or Plastic Bottles
  • Cardboard
  • Scissors
  • Hot Glue Gun
  • Small Plastic Trees
  • Figurines
  • Sugar or Fake Snow
  • Ribbon

Directions:

  1. If doing wine glass diorama, flip wine glasses top down onto cardboard and trace, then cut.
  2. If doing plastic bottle, cut off the top portion of the plastic bottle and then place the bottom half over cardboard then cut circles.
  3. Glue your items of choice onto the cardboard circle.
  4. Place glass or plastic bottle over that once the glue has dried to check for secure fit.
  5. Take back apart and pour ¼ cup, or eyeball it, of the sugar or fake snow into glass or bottle.
  6. Put the bottom with glued figurines over the open hole and glue.
  7. Put ribbon over the seal to cover it.

