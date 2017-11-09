Muskegon law enforcement, rotary club hold forum to bolster community trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- Law enforcement in Muskegon County are making an effort in building personal relationships with the community.

Residents had a chance to meet their local police at the fourth annual Enhancing Police and Community Trust forum.

"People can understand that law enforcement can be approachable and should be approachable," Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin said. "We want everyone to be our friends so they know they can come to us for help when they need it."

The forum was put on by the Muskegon Rotary Club. They hope that more interactions with local law enforcement will help people feel more comfortable and safe when they encounter an officer.

"The importance for us is that people feel more comfortable and as people get to know each other, they no longer feat that unknown because they maybe recognize a face and they say, 'you know what, I know an officer there, they are someone I can trust and talk to,'" said Brianna Scott, co-chair for the Rotary Club's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Muskegon police are also working with local neighborhood associations and schools to become more familiar with he people they serve.