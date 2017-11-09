× Pete Hoesktra confirmed as ambassador to the Netherlands

WASHINGTON — Former West Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra was confirmed to serve as ambassador to the Netherlands.

Hoesktra thanked Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters on Twitter for their help in getting the Senate to confirm him. He also thanked the Michigan House delegation led by Representatives Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton.

Senate confirmed appointment to Netherlands this pm. Shout out to Senator Stabenow.Very gracious intro at hearing. Big help in Senate vote. — Pete Hoekstra (@petehoekstra) November 9, 2017

Also TY to Sen Peters, the Mi House delegation led by Huizenga and Upton. Lots of people helped make this happen. — Pete Hoekstra (@petehoekstra) November 9, 2017

He was born in the Netherlands and emigrated to West Michigan with his parents when he was three years old. He calls Holland his hometown.

Hoekstra formerly represented Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District as a Republican and served as co-chair of President Trump’s Michigan campaign. He was nominated for the ambassadorship in July.