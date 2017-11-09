Pete Hoesktra confirmed as ambassador to the Netherlands

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Rep. Pete Hoekstra (R-MI), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during a news conference on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) surveillance bill mark-up at the U.S. Capitol September 20, 2006 in Washington, DC. If the act expires it would repeal the requirement in current law that all national security surveillance conducted domestically be overseen by the courts. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Former West Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra was confirmed to serve as ambassador to the Netherlands.
Hoesktra thanked Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters on Twitter for their help in getting the Senate to confirm him. He also thanked the Michigan House delegation led by Representatives Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton.
He was born in the Netherlands and emigrated to West Michigan with his parents when he was three years old. He calls Holland his hometown.
Hoekstra formerly represented Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District as a Republican and served as co-chair of President Trump’s Michigan campaign. He was nominated for the ambassadorship in July.