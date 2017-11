× Police: Body of missing Wyoming woman found

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police say that the body of a missing Wyoming woman has been found.

Police say that body of Ana Carrillo was found in an area different from the area of Johnson Park along the Grand River that has been searched over the past 24 hours.

Another body was found Thursday afternoon by Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids. Police originally said that body is not Carrillo.

We’ll have more details when they become available.