× Search for Ana Carrillo continues Thursday

WALKER, Mich. — The search continues for missing mother, Ana Carrillo, Thursday morning.

On Wednesday police began searching Johnson Park in Walker for Carrillo, who was last seen the morning of September 3.

Andrew Hudson, the ex-boyfriend of Carrillo, was in court in Wyoming charged with her murder. A preliminary hearing is set to Thursday at 1 p.m.

No evidence was located in the search Wednesday, but according to officials, the search for Carrillo will begin later this morning at Millennium Park in Walker.

Stay with FOX 17 on air and online for updates regarding this case.