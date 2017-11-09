× Surfing into Holland, The Beach Boys and other bands to perform at Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tickets to see some music legends go on sale Thursday.

The Beach Boys, the Texas Tenors and the Liverpool Legends are set to perform at the annual Tulip Time Festival in Holland.

General seating tickets for the The Beach Boys start at $65 and premium seating is $75 per person. The band is set to play Friday, May 11 at the Central Wesleyan Church in Holland.

“We are so excited about The Beach Boys coming to Tulip Time in 2018,” stated Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time Executive Director. “Since the announcement of their performance was made on October 25, we have had an overwhelmingly positive response.”

Known from their performance on “America’s Got Talent” the Texas Tenors will play on May 9 at the Central Wesleyan Church.

The Liverpool Legends, who were hand picked by George Harrison’s sister Louise Harrison, will take the audience back to the days of The Beatles on May 10.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m.