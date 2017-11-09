× University continues to supply birth control at no cost to students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Students at the University of Notre Dame will continue to get their birth control for free, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Catholic school began providing the free contraceptive during the Obamacare mandate. Even with the recent legislation from the Trump Administration weakening that mandate John Jenkins, the president of the university, said that the school decided to keep the policy in place.

The decision to provide free birth control is opposed by some some with students and employees protesting the decision. Oppositional groups even started an online petition.