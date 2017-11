Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Addix is a Michigan-based company that is known for making custom sports gear and for helping out in the community. Now their business is expanding with their new headquarters located in Lowell.

Addix Vice President Noel Dean, and Liz Baker from the Lowell Chamber of Commerce, talk more about this expansion and what it will mean for the city.

To stay up to date on Addix and what they're doing in the community, visit addixgear.com.