× Child injured in Kalamazoo shooting has died

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The child, who was critically injured during an alleged murder-suicide Thursday in Kalamazoo, has passed away according to Mlive.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley told Mlive that Nicholas Jeffery Mitchell, 4, passed away on Thursday evening.

Police responded to an incident on East Emerson Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning and after life saving efforts Julina Gale Gibson, 30, and Nick Allen Mitchell, 40, were pronounced dead.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.