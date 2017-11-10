GVSU Loses 2017-2018 Season Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Michigan--Grand Valley State opened it's 2017-2018 basketball season on Friday night against the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the GLIAC/GLVC Challenge held at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. GVSU finished last season 16-13 and is looking to improve upon that record with a veteran team.

It was all Lakers early on, as they led 42-34 at halftime. Central Michigan transfer Hunter Hale got going early with a couple of triples while sophomore Ben Lubitz hit several big shots for GVSU.

The Tritons stormed back in the second half, holding GVSU to 20 total second half points. Down by 1 point in the closing seconds of the game, Anthony Hughes hit a three with 2 seconds remaining to give UMSL the 64-62 win.

Drake Baar was the leading scorer for the Lakers, scoring 19 points, grabbing 5 rebounds and blocking 3 shots. Baar is a senior from Comstock Park.

Grand Valley State drops to 0-1 and plays Quincy tomorrow at 7:30 in Big Rapids.