PORTLAND, Mich -- Zack Lee ran for 118 yards and a touchdown and a Connor Bolthouse interception in the final seconds sealed a 28-28 win for West Catholic over Portland.

Gavin Dennany caught 8 passes for 178 yards and 2 touchdownss and he also ran for a score for the Raiders.

West Catholic advances to the division 5 state semifinal against the winner of Frankenmuth and Algonac who play Saturday, next week's game will be at a time and place to be determined.