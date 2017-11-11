High School Football Scores

Alarm reportedly scares off armed robber at Tim Horton’s on Grand Rapids’ west side

Posted 6:54 PM, November 11, 2017
police_lights_2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man holding a silver revolver attempted to hold up the Tim Horton’s restaurant at 900 W. Fulton Street late Saturday afternoon.

They say a heavy-set man wearing a red mask and a gray sweater walked in just before 4:30. But an alarm went off, and the suspect ran away on Deloney Avenue.  That’s west of Seward Avenue.

A K9 was brought in to track the bandit, to no avail.

Call police if you have any information.

 

