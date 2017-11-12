× Lions rally past Browns for 17-10 halftime advantage

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Lions scored 17 straight points to take a 17-10 halftime lead on the winless Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions entered the game as 10.5-point favorites over the Browns, who were coming off their bye week.

On Sunday, Cleveland got on the scoreboard first on its initial possession. After a 38-yard pass completion from quarterback DeShone Kizer to Sammie Coates, Zane Gonzalez booted a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 11:30 to go in the opener.

After Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted, the Browns soon upped the gap to 10-0 on a 19-yard scoring strike from Kizer to Kenny Britt with 8:39 showing on the clock.

Detroit closed to within 10-3 with exactly 6:00 left in the initial period on Matt Prater’s 46-yard field goal. That score stood until the first break.

The Lions then knotted the score at 10-all when Ameer Abdullah bulled up the middle from 9 yards out with 10:25 remaining until intermission.

Detroit took its first lead at 17-10 with 3:55 to go in the half when cornerback Nevin Lawson picked up a fumble and scampered 44 yards into the end zone.

The first half ended with the Browns running out of time at the Lions’ 2-yard line and Detroit still in control 17-10.