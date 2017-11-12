Police: Man kills wife at play center, then himself at home

Posted 6:49 PM, November 12, 2017

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his wife at a busy indoor play center in St. Clair County, then killed himself at their home.

Police say Cheryl Pilarowski was shot Saturday evening at Jump N Jam in Marysville, a business she owned, and died at a hospital. Investigators say Pilarowski’s husband was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Kimball Township home.

Marysville police tell MLive.com the man, whose name wasn’t released, shot Pilarowski in front of their children. Investigators say the couple fought outside the business earlier Saturday.

Dozens of other children and adults were in the business at the time of the shooting but there were no reported injuries.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scenes south and west of Port Huron.

