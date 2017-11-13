× Gov. Snyder creates team to work on PFAS contamination in wells

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan will soon have a response team to deal with contamination from PFAS.

Governor Rick Snyder signed an Executive Directive Monday establishing the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART). The team will be lead by retired Michigan Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Isaacs and will be assisting with coordination between local, state and federal agencies on the potential effects of PFAS and protecting public health.

PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were used for over 50 years in different industries, including at the Wolverine Worldwide tannery in Rockford Michigan. PFAS contamination has recently been found in drinking wells in the Rockford, Belmont and Plainfield Township areas.

“To safeguard Michiganders from this emerging contaminant, it’s critical that responding agencies at all levels are effectively communicating and coordinating efforts,” Snyder said in a press release. “This team will be instrumental in establishing protocols and best practices that will allow all partners to comprehensively address these contaminants across Michigan.”

The state has created a website where the public can find out information about PFAS contamination and the coordinated efforts currently underway to address it in Michigan.