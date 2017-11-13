GR Christian Volleyball, A Family Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No. 3 ranked Grand Rapids Christian knocked off No. 1 Rockford last week is now hoping to make it further than any other GR Christian volleyball team as gone.

“We kind of expected it because of how much we’d be mentally preparing for the game and we weren’t gonna accept a loss." senior Maddy Gates said. "It’s been a goal of mine since I was about ten years old to win a state championship so I’m hoping we can pull through and finish it off strong."

Fellow senior Biz Schierbeek agreed. “Not having a Christian High volleyball team do that before, it’d be crazy just in that sense and then to end on such a big note. I mean we’ve been working, being a senior four years now would be huge.”

This year holds a lot of significance for the Gates family as well. It is the last year senior Maddie and sophomore Jordyn will be playing together and the last year Maddy will get to have her mom as a coach.

“It’s been way more thrilling than when I went through it. I never thought that I would get so much joy from getting to be a part of it with my kids," Coach Tiffannie Gates boasted. "I think just for me this has been the most special year just having both girls on the team at the same time and having such success and being able to be a part of it with them has been really amazing."

And with a family full of athletes, the Gates have set incredible examples for each other and the rest of the team.

“Yeah we’re a super competitive family, " Maddy laughed. "So I think that definitely carries onto the court with me and my sister. We just know that we’re not gonna lose no matter what it takes.”

Her fellow teammates agreed. “They push everyone in the gym," Biz added. "Maddy and even Jordy at such a young age carries such a leadership role. Everyone is looking up to them. Then, Coach Gates has transformed this program."

The Eagles take on Dewitt next in the state quarterfinals.