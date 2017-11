× Police investigate serious crash along 68th Street in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Kent County Monday morning.

It happened along the eastbound lanes of 68th Street between East Paris and Patterson in Gaines township, according to the Dutton Fire Department Facebook page.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:46 a.m., but it’s unclear how many people were injured.