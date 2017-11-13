Save energy with Integrity doors and windows from SAHR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two things that all houses need: doors and windows. So when it comes down to it, homeowners are looking for the best option that not only looks great in their home, but saves them money too.

SAHR offers doors and windows with the warm look of wood, along with the strength and energy savings of fiberglass all in one product.

Todd talked to the owner, Matt, about the Integrity Door and Windows line, and why they are a more efficient model to put in a home.

SAHR has two West Michigan locations:

3074 Interstate Parkway, Kalamazoo

475 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

For more information on their products and services, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.