‘Stinky sewage and rotten eggs’ — Residents want solutions to smelly problem in Lake Odessa

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. - A liquid egg processing plant is causing quite the stink in Lake Odessa. Neighbors say they can smell what resembles raw sewage and rotten eggs.

Cargill Inc., a liquid egg manufacturer for companies like McDonald's, has taken full responsibility for the odor, but the smell is still upsetting the locals.

"Smells like... just sewage, like someone went to the restroom outside," said resident Jennifer Like.

In a written statement, Cargill says, in part, that they have "maintained an open dialogue with township officials and the plant's management team has responded to residents who have expressed concerns, meeting with them and explaining what we are doing. The MDEQ has twice been to our facility over the past month and we have received no notification that they believe there is an offsite concern from our wastewater system." (Read the full statement below)

Cargill representative Michael Martin said the company has been trying multiple remedies to get rid of the problem but they haven't found a permanent solution. The most recent attempt to rid the smell was Monday, when crews emptied and cleaned a solid waste tank. Martin says the company will now be transporting solid waste off site every day, which will help eliminate odors.

"Not sure if it's a health concern or not, they never said a whole lot about that," said Lake Odessa resident Joe Morton. "But I mentioned to my neighbor that I was getting some orange residue on my shoes when I was out there mowing on the lawn."

Another concern is from the byproduct hydrogen sulfide, which is poisonous in high doses and smells like rotten eggs. The statement from Cargill provided to FOX 17 says, "Inspections by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and an environmental engineering firm indicated there was no detectable level of hydrogen sulfide, (H2S), which often smells like rotten eggs, in residential areas closest to our plant."

It's enough of a problem that both village and township leaders are taking questions, with a town hall meeting scheduled for Dec. 4.

