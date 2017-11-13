Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours listed

FOX 17 – If you are preparing your shopping for next week, we have a pretty good idea now of what stores will be open and when.

The BestBlackFriday.com website has compiled a list of hours and opening times for many major retailers.  As always, sometimes local hours are different and you may want to call ahead.

 Stores Open and Opening Times on Thanksgiving Day 2017 
Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m.
Best Buy – 5 p.m.
Big Lots – 7 a.m.
Bon-Ton – 11 a.m.
Cabela’s – 8 a.m. (previously told us they would be closed; the Bass acquisition of Cabela’s may have changed things)
Dick’s Sporting Goods –  6 p.m.
Dollar General – 7 a.m.
Elder-Beerman – 11 a.m.
Five Below – 6 p.m.
JCPenney – 2 p.m.
Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m.
Macy’s – 5 p.m.
Meijer – 6 a.m.
Michaels – 6 p.m. ; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
Sears – 6 p.m.
Shopko – 4 p.m.
Target – 6 p.m.
Toys R Us – 5 p.m.
Walmart – 6 p.m.
Younker’s – 11 a.m.
 Black Friday 2017 Hours
 
Babies R Us – 8 a.m.
Bass Pro Shops – 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Best Buy – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Big Lots – 6 a.m.
Cabela’s – 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Costco – 9 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guitar Center – 6 a.m.
Hobby Lobby – 8 a.m.
Home Depot 6 a.m.
JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to Black Friday 10 p.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to Black Friday 1 p.m.
Lowe’s – 6 a.m.
Macy’s – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meijer – 6 a.m.
Michaels – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Office Depot & OfficeMax – 7:45 a.m.
PetSmart – 7 a.m.
Sam’s Club – 7 a.m.
Sears – 5 a.m.
Staples – 7 a.m.
Target – 6 a.m.
Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to Black Friday 11 p.m.
Walmart – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. overnight into Black Friday

