As football season ends, basketball season starts at West Ottawa

HOLLAND, Mich -- The West Ottawa boys basketball team won 23 games last season before falling to Grand Rapids Christian on a miraculous buzzer beating 3 in the regional final.

"It`s a reoccurring theme when I`m around town that people want to bring it up" head coach Steve Windemuller said. "We`re super proud of where we were and how we played and how things almost transpired and I`ve had some other hard losses in my 32 year career so we`ll chalk that one up to experience and hopefully we can learn something from it."

As practice gets underway in 2017-2018, the Panthers return most of the team that won the OK Red last season and hope to build off the momentum of the football team that just finished the most successful season in school history.

"In the football players I think that it will bring out confidence in them" senior forward Tyler Bosma said. "I think just the school culture that was built behind the football team, the student section and everything just the vibe around the school will head into the basketball season and that will be good for us."

West Ottawa will start the new season by taking on fellow area power Godwin Hieghts.