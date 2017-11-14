× Man who had shootout with MSP sentenced to prison

PAW PAW, Mich. – A man who had a shootout with Michigan State Police along I-94 earlier this fall has been sentenced to prison.

Landon Harbin was sentenced to 15-50 years in prison in Michigan for the shootout in September in Van Buren County.

Harbin was wanted out of Alabama for the murder of his mother. When police pulled him over, he started shooting at police. After he was out of ammunition, he surrendered.

Harbin also received a two-year sentence for felony firearms possession. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in October.

Harbin has not yet been charged in the murder case in Alabama.