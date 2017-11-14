Ottawa Co. business dealing with 3rd instance of vandalism in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A local business is cleaning up after it was tagged with graffiti for the third time this year.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect or suspects may have a grievance against the business, because it is the only business in the area that is dealing with the problem, but right now there are now suspects.

Kirk Scharphorn of Professional Code Inspections says he doesn't know why it is happening. The business is located near the corner of Baldwin Street and 20th Avenue, tucked away from the main roads. The street is well-lit and the back of the building where the tagging is happening also has a light, but it hasn't stopped someone from spray-painting profanity on their building.

Schaphorn told FOX 17 Tuesday that he noticed the most recent incident Monday, but it may have happened over the weekend. He says they've had problems with vandals over the past two or three years, but it has gotten worse in 2017, with three incidents so far.

The Ottawa County Sheriff installed temporary security cameras earlier this year, but after months with no activity, they took them down. Now the problem is back.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or visit the website, www.mosotips.com .