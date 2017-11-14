Pheasants Forever works to conserve wildlife at Allegan State Game Area

Posted 11:03 AM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02AM, November 14, 2017

The Allegan State Game Area was recently a part of a restoration project, and a lot of that is thanks to an organization called Pheasants Forever.

For the past 20 years, members of Pheasants Forever and other local groups have been focusing on trying to convert and create grassland areas, focusing on making a better habitat for pheasants as well as other wildlife.

Leigh Ann went to the Allegan State Game Area, where she learned more about how Pheasants Forever and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are helping conserve Michigan wildlife in the area.

The Allegan State Game Area  is located at 4590 118th Avenue.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit hereformioutdoors.org.

