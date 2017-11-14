RNC cuts fundraising ties to Roy Moore

Posted 6:30 PM, November 14, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee has severed its fundraising ties to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

A Federal Election Commission filing late Tuesday shows that the national party is no longer part of the effort to raise money for Moore, the embattled GOP nominee facing allegations of molesting two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties to Moore late last week after The Washington Post first reported on Moore and the women.

Washington Republicans are tightening pressure on Alabama’s GOP to keep Moore from being elected to the Senate next month, with many voicing hope that President Donald Trump could use his clout to resolve a problem that Republicans say leaves them with no easy options.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment