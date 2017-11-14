RNC cuts fundraising ties to Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee has severed its fundraising ties to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

A Federal Election Commission filing late Tuesday shows that the national party is no longer part of the effort to raise money for Moore, the embattled GOP nominee facing allegations of molesting two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties to Moore late last week after The Washington Post first reported on Moore and the women.

Washington Republicans are tightening pressure on Alabama’s GOP to keep Moore from being elected to the Senate next month, with many voicing hope that President Donald Trump could use his clout to resolve a problem that Republicans say leaves them with no easy options.