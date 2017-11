Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies are responding to a serious crash in northern Kent County.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and Indian Lakes Road. One vehicle was hit broadside and it rolled over into a field.

Dispatchers tell us that one woman was pinned in the vehicle, but crews were able to get her out.

Aeromed is at the scene.

We'll have more details when they become available.