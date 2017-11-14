× Students grieving loss of Kalamazoo high school teacher

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Grief counselors were at Kalamazoo Central High School Tuesday after a beloved teacher passed away.

The district says that Language Arts teacher Christopher Bullmer passed away recently.

Several former students have been sharing memories on social media, saying he was their favorite teacher and his love for literature was what led them to loving books.

His cause of death has not been released. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.