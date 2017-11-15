Saugatuck ready for division 7 semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich -- Saugatuck might be the biggest Cinderella playing in this weekends high school football state semifinals, the Indians take on Madison Heights Madison (12-0) this Saturday in a division 7 semifinal.

"They`re up to the challenge and you know the last two years, a lot of these seniors have been a part of the 10-0, 10-1, losing to Pewamo, who went on to become state champions" head coach Bill Dunn said. "They`ve been through the battle. They understand what it takes and hopefully they`re going to be able to lead us this year."

Saugatuck was state runner-up in 2010, but after a 6-3 regular season and a week 9 loss to Fennville (40-7), it's been playing the role of the underdog.

"I think it fuels us quite a bit. We wouldn`t call ourselves underdogs, but we kinda fly under the radar and that`s the way we like it" senior linebacker Reece Schrekengust said. "we just get the job done. Show up and play. We have a couple losses this year, but things happen in games so we just keep taking it week by week and just play however we play."

Saturday's game starts at 1 p.m. at Lansing Catholic High School.