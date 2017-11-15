Live – President Trump makes remarks following trip to Asia

Amber Alert issued after shooting in Muskegon

Posted 3:02 PM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:26PM, November 15, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children after a shooting last night in Muskegon.

Muskegon Police say that they are looking for Jaraun Dequan Render, 22.  He was last seen driving a burgundy, Chevrolet Suburban, without a license plate.  Inside the vehicle were Jariah Render, a 16-month old girl, Ja-Raun Render, Jr., a two-year-old boy, and Lamir Jamerson, a three-year-old boy.

Police say that Render is wanted for the shooting of Linda Jamerson, 19, and Dajuan Edison, 26, Tuesday night at about 8:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Apple Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

 

 

