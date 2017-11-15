Bakita and Book Week 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bret and Jason are talking about 9 teams playing in 8 state semifinal games this weekend with the winners advancing to Ford Field.

Here is how this week's Blitz Top 10 voting went:

Bret Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 GR Catholic Central

3 Forest Hills Central

4 West Ottawa

5 West Catholic

6 Montague

7 Mona Shores

8 East Grand Rapids

9 Zeeland East

10 Kelloggsville

Jason Hutton

1 Muskegon

2 Forest Hills Central

3 Mona Shores

4 West Ottawa

5 GR Catholic Central

6 West Catholic

7 Montague

8 Harper Creek

9 East Grand Rapids

10 Zeeland East

Chris Gorski

1 Muskegon

2 Forest Hills Central

3 Mona Shores

4 West Ottawa

5 GR Catholic Central

6 West Catholic

7 Harper Creek

8 Montague

9 East Grand Rapids

10 Pewamo-Westphalia

Snooze2You

1 Muskegon

2 Forest Hills Central

3 GR Catholic Central

4 West Catholic

5 Harper Creek

6 Mona Shores

7 West Ottawa

8 East Grand Rapids

9 Zeeland East

10 Montague