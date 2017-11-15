GVSU kicks fraternity out after alcohol-related incident, hazing

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Grand Valley State University has kicked a fraternity off of campus after a investigation into a alcohol-related incident this fall.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon will not be able to start back up on GVSU’s campus for at least five years.

School officials say the investigation began in September and that fraternity members appealed the decision once, but the school upheld the fraternity’s removals.

School officials say that while investigating the alcohol-related incident in September, they found evidence of hazing and other alcohol-related offenses.