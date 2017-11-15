Grand Rapids Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Little Caesars at gunpoint Wednesday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 735 W. Fulton St. Authorities say a suspect armed with a handgun robbed the business and got away with cash.

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt during the robbery. Officers tried to track the suspect with a police dog but were unsuccessful.

A description of the suspect wasn’t available. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.