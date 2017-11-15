Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Hunters are heading into the woods for firearm deer hunting season.

Wildlife biologists say this season should be a productive one. Apparently, the mild weather from the last year was a good sign for deer fitness and fawn survival.

The season runs through November 30. To find good hunting spots, visit mi.gov/mihunt.

2. In less than a month, veterans' graves around the U.S. will be decorated for the annual Wreaths Across America event. Here in West Michigan, the Blue Star Mothers hit a milestone in support of it.

The Grand Rapids chapter of the organization has been raising money for the last few months to get wreaths. Blue Star Mothers just announced that they have enough to cover every single grave at the cemetery at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The wreath laying ceremony is set for December 16, and in Grand Rapids it's going on at the Home for Veterans at 11:15 a.m.

3. Need some help maintaining the same weight during the holidays? Weight Watchers Wine is here to help!

Weight Watchers just revealed a new line of diet wine called Cense, starting with a Sauvignon Blanc.

Cense only has 85 calories a glass compared to the 120 calories in a normal white wine.

It's available at Kroger for $15 a bottle.

4. People Magazine just named this year's sexiest man alive, and the award goes to country singer Blake Shelton.

Shelton told the publication he was shocked by the news and joked that they "must be running out of people." He also said his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to embrace the honor.

Now Shelton says he'll be able to brag about it to Adam Levine, his fellow judge on "The Voice," who happened to be the 2013 Sexiest Man Alive.

5. Pizza Hut is getting in the Christmas spirit by giving away "Tis The Cheese'n" holiday packages.

The packages include pizza string lights for the Christmas tree, a pizza-shaped ornament, a pizza holiday sweater, and a pizza candle.

These items can't be bought, people have to enter to win them on Twitter.

Just tweet Pizza Hut with the pizza slice emoji and the gift emoji, plus #TisTheCheesen.