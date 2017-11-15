Rockford marching band jazzed for Thanksgiving performance in New York

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford High School’s marching band is set to make local history this Thanksgiving. They’ll be the first band from West Michigan to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

The 300 band members and their families will head out Sunday night. They’re one of seven marching bands performing in the parade this year.

It’s been a good year so far for the band; they’re fresh off a state championship victory, and next week they’re looking forward to a bigger challenge.

“They’re tired of rehearsing; they just want to get out there and be able to perform,” said band director Brian Phillips. “They’re excited to be in the city, they`re excited to see the sights, they`re excited to perform in the parade. They`re just – excited is an understatement.”

“It feels like a dream,” said senior drum major Calli VanDorp. “Honestly, I don’t know how to explain it other than that.”

The school announced their participation in the parade in April 2016.