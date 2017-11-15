× Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, Mercy Health announce merger

CANTON, Mich. — Two West Michigan health systems are becoming one statewide system. According to an announcement Wednesday, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health will be joining forces in order to provide better care to patients.

“Our new statewide system will enable our ministries to integrate our leadership in clinical and business operations throughout Michigan. For the communities we serve, this means it will enhance our clinicians’ ability to share resources and ideas that people need in their care journeys,” Slubowski said. “Roger and Rob have been superb leaders in their regions, and we look forward to their roles in the new structure.”

Start January 2, 2018 the new system will include 10 hospitals, 12 urgent care facilities and 35 specialty centers.

The merger is a part of Trinity Health’s initiative to bring better resources and care to the community.