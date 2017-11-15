Steve Moskal awarded Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

Posted 12:39 PM, November 15, 2017

MICHIGAN -- Steve Moskal is being awarded this week's Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery. He teaches environmental science and robotics at Clintondale High School in Clinton Charter Township.

Moskel's former student, Dalia Ali-Khan nominated him for the award.

"He's inspiring, caring, he goes above and beyond," said Ali-Khan. " He played a key role during my recovery when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.  He believed in me when i couldn't and made me realize i can make it through anything."

 

