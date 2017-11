GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department got to show off their own “super hero strength” Thursday.

Three officers were able to train with the cast members of the Marvel Universe Live show which takes place this weekend at the Van Andel Arena. The participated in a series of exercises, like lifting “Thor’s Hammer” and tested props and the costumes.

The officers will also be bringing kids participating in the Boys and Girls Club Pathways to Policing opening night.