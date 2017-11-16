Trump ridicules Franken over groping charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on allegations of inappropriate behavior against Democratic Sen. Al Franken, saying the photo of Franken with his accuser “speaks a thousand words.”

Trump tweets: “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?”

Leeann Tweeden came forward Thursday to accuse Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken issued an apology.

Tweeden released a photo that shows Franken posing in a joking manner with his hands on her chest as she naps wearing a flak vest aboard a military plane.

Trump has yet to comment publicly on the allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

