Bronson tops Calumet, advances to 3rd straight state final

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Sophomore Keona Salesman had 16 kills and Ashton Wronikowski added 11 as Bronson swept Calumet 25-16, 25-12. 25-13 in a class C state semifinal at Kellogg Arena.

"We all know tomorrow is gonna be my last game of volleyball and it would be great to win it" senior Adyson Lasky said. "I`m just so happy we`ve been able to make it this far. I want to go out with that win, that would be awesome, but we gotta work hard and come out ready to play and work hard for it."

The Vikings seek a 3rd straight state championship Saturday at noon when they face Laingsburg in the Class C final.