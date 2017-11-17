× GRAM celebrating 10 years with free admission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is celebrating a major milestone this weekend, offering a free day for all visitors for its 10th year anniversary.

The museum has a whole list of activities planned today for kids of all ages including free admission from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday.

You can see the museum’s list of events here:

Birthday Cake in GRAM’s Auditorium – 10:00am – 12:00pm

Party Hat Making in GRAM’s Lobby – 10:00am – 4:00pm

Drop-In Tour – 11:00am – 12:00pm

Screen Printing in GRAM Studio – 11:00am – 4:00pm

Drop-In Tour – 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm . There are a handful of different exhibits for you and the family to also check out while you are there.