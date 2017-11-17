“He’s our superhero:” Boy meets superhero through Make a Wish Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Dreams came true on Friday all thanks to Make a Wish Michigan. About a dozen local Make a Wish kids were surprised by some superheroes before the Marvel Universe Live show at Van Andel Arena, but the night was extra special for one little boy.

Four-year-old Zander Long's dream was to meet a superhero. Make a Wish Michigan organized a meet and greet with Captain America before Friday's show.

It was the complete celebrity treatment on Friday for Zander Long and his family.

"We're just beyond happy that his wish got to come true," said Heather Long, Zander's mother.

Zander is a little boy with a love of superheroes. Like a superhero, Zander has battled cancer and won.

"It's the best feeling in the world," said Keith Dandrea, Zander's father.

Through Make a Wish Michigan, Zander about about a dozen other Make a Wish kids got a special night at Van Andel Arena.

"He just wanted to meet superheroes because he is our superhero," said Long.

But first, the kids decorated their own shields and learned some superhero moves.

"These kids were amazing," said Sierra Estrada, performer in the Marvel Live show. "Their reaction was priceless. They were energetic and they were ready to meet Captain America. They all wanted to show us their favorite superhero poses and it was really fun."

Then Captain America made Zander's wish come true. The event was about letting kids be kids and bringing out their inner superhero.

"It's going to change his whole outlook on things," said Dandrea. "He's spent so much time between doctors and hospitals and now he's cancer free. To see him smile is the world."

For more information about Make a Wish Michigan, visit their website.