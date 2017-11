Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Kayla Sauers had 47 assists and Breanna Wickerink had 18 kills as Lakewood beat Livonia Ladywood in 4 sets in a class B state semifinal game at Kellogg Arena.

The Vikings advance to the state championship game for the 4th time in the last 6 years and will play the winner of Fruitport and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Saturday at 4 p.m..